Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENPH. Truist started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $154.95 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.29. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,131 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $3,028,054.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,756,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,087,638 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

