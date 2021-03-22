EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,654 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.79.

EOG opened at $70.08 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.77 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

