Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Amyris worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 754.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 48.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 77.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 105,119 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 61.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth $108,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMRS shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

