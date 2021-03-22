Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Liquidity Services worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $94,233.63. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of LQDT opened at $19.88 on Monday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $694.27 million, a PE ratio of -180.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

