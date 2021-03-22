Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth $7,183,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $508,053.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $3,396,441.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $683,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,260 shares of company stock worth $5,445,060 over the last ninety days. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $193.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.22. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.40 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

