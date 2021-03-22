Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 128,416 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,416 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.37% of Vuzix worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VUZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. Vuzix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The business’s revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

