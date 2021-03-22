Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 40,120 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,120 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 416,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 219,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 45,133 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PRTK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $360.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.