Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 62,374 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62,374 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.85% of Harvard Bioscience worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 94,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 72,194 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $242.94 million, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HBIO. Benchmark raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.