Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,780,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,379,000 after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after purchasing an additional 264,871 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,730,000 after purchasing an additional 899,042 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,376,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Primoris Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 131,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

