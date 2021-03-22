Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Capitalization Hits $378,649.65

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $378,649.65 and $81,112.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.44 or 0.03071837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021657 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 222,144,306 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,114,893 tokens. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.