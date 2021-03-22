Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.52.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total value of $852,267.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,699 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $215.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.67, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.95. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

