Evermay Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,996 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $37,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.74. 2,596,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.