Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,865,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,857,000 after purchasing an additional 103,487 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in American Tower by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 499,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,721,000 after purchasing an additional 53,424 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

Shares of AMT traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.17. 19,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,234. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.39. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

