Evermay Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.04. 10,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,813. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $173.91 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.55.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

