Evermay Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after buying an additional 220,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,308,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,507,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

Shares of APD stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.04. 10,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,813. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.91 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.