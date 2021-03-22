Evermay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.73. 1,205,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,579,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

