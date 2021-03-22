Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVT. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €32.60 ($38.35).

EVT opened at €29.96 ($35.25) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.20. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17. Evotec has a 52-week low of €18.34 ($21.57) and a 52-week high of €43.00 ($50.59).

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

