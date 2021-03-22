ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 52,770 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2,857.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,770 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $288.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $310.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

