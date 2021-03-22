ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,093,763 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,102,000. Devon Energy accounts for 0.3% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of Devon Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,982,000 after purchasing an additional 598,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,517,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 284.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.