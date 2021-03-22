ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $12.63 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $221.06 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.