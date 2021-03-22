ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $19.84 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 409.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 212,068 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

D stock opened at $73.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3,667.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

