ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $24.13 Million in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 695,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,127,000. 21Vianet Group makes up approximately 0.2% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.52% of 21Vianet Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,094,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $44.45.

VNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.