ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 306,418 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 184.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 472,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,418 shares during the period. Bunge makes up approximately 0.3% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $30,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,654,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 453,458 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bunge by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 841,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after purchasing an additional 248,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,570,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth $8,016,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $78.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.