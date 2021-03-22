ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 298.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,203,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 59,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KNSL. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $170.27 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

