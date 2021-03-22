Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,724 shares during the period. Exponent makes up 2.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned approximately 0.86% of Exponent worth $27,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Exponent by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Exponent by 30.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 332,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 78,278 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Exponent stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.09. 5,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.38.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

