EXRNchain (EXRN) Price Tops $0.0000

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded down 43.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One EXRNchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXRNchain has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $110,798.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EXRNchain

EXRN is a token. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain. The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com. EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

EXRNchain Token Trading

