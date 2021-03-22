Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.7% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $995,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $594,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total value of $11,988,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock worth $350,191,800. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,321,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.52. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

