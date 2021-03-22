Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FURCF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $55.20.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

