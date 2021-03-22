Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 233,111 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $19,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SI-BONE by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $612,055.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,683.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,071,294 shares of company stock valued at $32,690,397 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIBN stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $34.14.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

