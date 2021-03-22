Federated Hermes Inc. Has $18.57 Million Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,545 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.37% of Castle Biosciences worth $18,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after buying an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,282,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,230,829.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $586,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,244 shares of company stock worth $22,573,971. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $66.53 on Monday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

