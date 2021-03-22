Federated Hermes Inc. Has $19.82 Million Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 214.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $19,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

NSA opened at $39.02 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

