Federated Hermes Inc. Has $20.65 Million Holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 5.65% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $20,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASI opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

