Federated Hermes Inc. Has $21.22 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,415 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $21,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $45.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $48.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

