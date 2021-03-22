Federated Hermes Inc. Has $22.55 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,073 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $22,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,392,000 after buying an additional 568,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after buying an additional 509,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,345,000 after buying an additional 506,437 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

YUM opened at $107.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $111.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

