Ferguson’s (FERG) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Ferguson stock opened at $118.74 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $117.10 and a 12-month high of $127.04.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

