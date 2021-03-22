Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,153 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNF opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director John D. Rood bought 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,334 shares of company stock worth $10,195,068 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNF. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

