Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,736,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $387,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $141.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.33 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -787.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

