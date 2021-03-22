Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$11.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSZ shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.77 and a 1-year high of C$11.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -322.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,625.00%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

