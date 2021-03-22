Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04.

