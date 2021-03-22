Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,534,000 after buying an additional 123,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,056 shares of company stock worth $147,652,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $194.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.27 and its 200 day moving average is $176.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

