Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,044.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $52.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -195.41 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

