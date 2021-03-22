Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $84.73 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.18.

