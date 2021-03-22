Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,345 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,074.96 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,812.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,182.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

