Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 321 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

RWK stock opened at $85.41 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $87.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.