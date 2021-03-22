Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,741 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $32.48 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31.

