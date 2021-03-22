Financial Analysis: Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) vs. Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Aziyo Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $22.24 million 26.17 -$92.88 million ($1.91) -5.81 Aziyo Biologics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aziyo Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision BioSciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Aziyo Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -484.81% -105.74% -53.08% Aziyo Biologics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Precision BioSciences and Aziyo Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 2 4 0 2.67 Aziyo Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.34%. Aziyo Biologics has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Precision BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Aziyo Biologics.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc., a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and PBCAR20A, an allogeneic anti-CD20 CAR T for the treatment NHL, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as developing PBCAR269A, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products. The company has a development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; and a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure. The company also provides FiberCel, ViBone, and OsterGro V that are viable matrices designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated human cellular dermal matrix designed to meet a range of surgical needs. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. The company sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland. It has additional offices in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.