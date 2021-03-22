Financial Contrast: Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) versus Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) and Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pick n Pay Stores and Dillard’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pick n Pay Stores N/A N/A N/A Dillard’s -1.51% -4.82% -2.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pick n Pay Stores and Dillard’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pick n Pay Stores 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dillard’s 2 3 0 0 1.60

Dillard’s has a consensus price target of $57.80, indicating a potential downside of 40.97%. Given Dillard’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than Pick n Pay Stores.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Dillard’s shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Dillard’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pick n Pay Stores and Dillard’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pick n Pay Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dillard’s $6.35 billion 0.34 $111.08 million $4.17 23.48

Dillard’s has higher revenue and earnings than Pick n Pay Stores.

Summary

Pick n Pay Stores beats Dillard’s on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail of food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns, franchises, and invests in hypermarkets, supermarkets, local stores, clothing stores, liquor stores, pharmacy stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands, which offer food products, wine, clothing, and health and wellness products. The company also offers its products through an online shopping platform www.pnp.co.za. In addition, it acquires and develops retail and distribution sites; and provides third-party bill payments, travel and event ticketing, and financial services, as well as gift cards; and sells prepaid electricity. The company operates a network of 1,925 owned and franchised stores. Pick n Pay Stores Limited was founded in 1967 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc. operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 30, 2020, the company had 257 Dillard's stores and 28 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

