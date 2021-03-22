First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $7,916,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $163.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $139.14 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

