First Foundation Advisors Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $165.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.61. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

