First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,658 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DFP opened at $30.03 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

